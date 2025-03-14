Left Menu

Canada and U.S. Diplomats Discuss Tariffs and Ceasefire

In a meeting at the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed tariffs and Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations. The discussions aimed to strengthen diplomatic relations and address critical international issues.

In a diplomatic encounter at the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged to strengthen their countries' collaborative efforts.

The discussions focused on tariffs and key international issues concerning the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations.

This meeting underscores the ongoing commitment by Canada and the United States to address pressing global challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

