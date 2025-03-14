Major Ganja Bust at Government Polytechnic College Hostel
Two kilograms of ganja were seized from the men's hostel at Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery. Three students were arrested, and significant amounts of ganja were confiscated. Police believe the contraband was meant for sale and personal use. The operation was part of increased vigilance ahead of Holi celebrations.
Two kilograms of ganja were seized within the confines of the Government Polytechnic College men's hostel in Kalamassery, police reported on Friday.
The Thursday night raid resulted in the arrest of three students, with two subsequently released on station bail. A 21-year-old from Kulathupuzha, Kollam, faced separate charges after authorities uncovered 1.909 kilograms of ganja in his room.
Officers suggest the ganja was intended for both commercial sale and personal use. The operation, conducted jointly by Kalamassery police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force, was fueled by heightened vigilance in anticipation of Holi festivities. A detailed investigation remains underway.
