Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: Welfare and Development Initiatives Highlighted

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK government presented the 2025-26 budget, highlighting welfare initiatives like fare-free bus travel for women and the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. Education schemes are emphasized amid the withholding of funds by the central government. Rural development and infrastructure projects also receive significant allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: Welfare and Development Initiatives Highlighted
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, unveiled its 2025-26 budget on Friday, strategizing ahead of next year's elections. Major focus areas include the popular fare-free bus scheme for women and other flagship welfare programs, affirming the administration's dedication to elevating social welfare.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu reported an increase in women's usage of tuition-free bus services, from 40% to 65%, resulting in significant savings. He announced a substantial budget allocation for the initiative, alongside new hostels for working women and other infrastructural advancements, illustrating the government's robust commitment to women's empowerment.

Despite facing financial challenges, notably due to the center withholding funds over educational policy differences, Tamil Nadu persists with student welfare endeavors. These include foundational literacy programs and teacher support, showcasing the state's resolve to prioritize education and development amid fiscal adversities.

