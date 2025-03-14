Tamil Nadu's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget: Welfare, Infrastructure, and Education Prioritized
Tamil Nadu's 2025-26 budget, presented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led DMK regime, focuses on welfare schemes, infrastructure, and education, allocating significant funds for women's welfare and urban development. Opposition parties criticized government scandals. Union funds held back for rejecting National Education Policy, yet state remains committed to student welfare.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, has unveiled the 2025-26 Budget, emphasizing welfare and infrastructure development. Major allocations target flagship schemes like fare-free bus travel for women and urban projects including a new airport and satellite city.
Amidst opposition protests over alleged corruption within the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC, funds were earmarked for women's welfare and student initiatives. Despite union funding cuts due to NEP disagreements, the state ensures continued support for education.
The budget prioritizes urban and rural projects, housing, and industrial expansion. With a keen focus on transformation, the administration aims to bolster the region's economy through infrastructure and technological investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Education Policy aims to change nature of our education system by introducing elements like field work: Ranjanth Singh in Hyderabad.
Minister Inspects Major Infrastructure Projects in Mizoram
Strategic Leap in Connectivity: NPG Reviews 11 Key Infrastructure Projects
Tamil Nadu Education Policy Face-off: BJP vs DMK
Political Sparks Fly: Tensions Escalate Over Language and Education Policy