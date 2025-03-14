Tamil Nadu's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget: Welfare, Infrastructure, and Education Prioritized

The Tamil Nadu government, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, has unveiled the 2025-26 Budget, emphasizing welfare and infrastructure development. Major allocations target flagship schemes like fare-free bus travel for women and urban projects including a new airport and satellite city.

Amidst opposition protests over alleged corruption within the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC, funds were earmarked for women's welfare and student initiatives. Despite union funding cuts due to NEP disagreements, the state ensures continued support for education.

The budget prioritizes urban and rural projects, housing, and industrial expansion. With a keen focus on transformation, the administration aims to bolster the region's economy through infrastructure and technological investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)