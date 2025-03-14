Left Menu

Assam Ensures Tight Border Security Against Illegal Entry

Two Bangladeshi women were apprehended by Assam Police while trying to enter India illegally. They were sent back amid heightened border security. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized continued vigilance along the border to prevent illegal infiltration, with 315 such cases addressed in the past seven months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:44 IST
Two Bangladeshi women attempting to infiltrate into Assam have been apprehended by the state police. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest and immediate deportation, emphasizing the government's commitment to preventing illegal border crossings. The incident highlights ongoing security efforts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Sarma reported that the two women, identified as Maya Majumdar and Halima Khatun, were intercepted near the border and pushed back to Bangladesh. This move is part of a broader strategy to maintain strict surveillance in the region following increased disturbances in Bangladesh since last year.

The Assam government's strategy appears to be effective, with Chief Minister Sarma noting that 315 illegal infiltrators have been returned in the last seven months. Both the Assam Police and the BSF are working collaboratively to ensure the integrity of the 1,885 km-long border, tightening vigilance and maintaining high alert to prevent unauthorized entries.

