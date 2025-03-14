In a strategic maneuver, Russian forces have successfully retaken the village of Goncharovka in their continued efforts to oust Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region. This development marks a significant stride in Russia's campaign to regain control of its border territories.

Supported by forces from allied North Korea, Russia claims to have reclaimed 28 settlements in the Kursk region over the past week. This includes the Ukrainian village of Novenke, located near the border in Sumy region. The escalation follows President Vladimir Putin's directive for the complete removal of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian soil, emphasizing a 'surrender or die' ultimatum.

Despite the intensified Russian operations, Ukrainian forces maintain a defensive stance, using available resources to repel incursions across the border. The dynamic situation underscores ongoing instability as both nations remain locked in a protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)