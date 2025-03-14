Left Menu

Campus Crackdown: Ganja Seizure Sparks Allegations and Political Drama

A police raid at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, led to the seizure of ganja and the arrest of three students. The incident has sparked political controversy, with accusations against student organizations. Amid the tensions, authorities pledged strict actions against those involved in drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:44 IST
Campus Crackdown: Ganja Seizure Sparks Allegations and Political Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown against narcotics, police raided the men's hostel at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, seizing two kilograms of ganja and arresting three students on Thursday night.

The raid has ignited political tensions, with accusations flying between student groups Kerala Students Union and Students' Federation of India over alleged links to the drug trade. The Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused SFI leaders of facilitating drug activities on campuses.

Police and political leaders assured the public of stringent action against those involved, with further investigations underway. The college has suspended the accused students and has initiated an internal inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025