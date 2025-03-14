Campus Crackdown: Ganja Seizure Sparks Allegations and Political Drama
A police raid at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, led to the seizure of ganja and the arrest of three students. The incident has sparked political controversy, with accusations against student organizations. Amid the tensions, authorities pledged strict actions against those involved in drug activities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown against narcotics, police raided the men's hostel at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, seizing two kilograms of ganja and arresting three students on Thursday night.
The raid has ignited political tensions, with accusations flying between student groups Kerala Students Union and Students' Federation of India over alleged links to the drug trade. The Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused SFI leaders of facilitating drug activities on campuses.
Police and political leaders assured the public of stringent action against those involved, with further investigations underway. The college has suspended the accused students and has initiated an internal inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- narcotics
- ganja
- seizure
- Kalamassery
- students
- arrests
- political
- controversy
- hostel
- raid
ALSO READ
Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Truck Union Bribery in Punjab
China Strengthens Drug Crackdown with Major Arrests
Romania Faces Economic Strains Amid Budget Cuts and Political Tensions
Skies in the Crossfire: Navigating Live-Fire Drills and Geopolitical Tensions
India-EU Trade Accord Gains Momentum Amid Geopolitical Strains