Campus Crackdown: Ganja Seizure Sparks Allegations and Political Drama

In a significant crackdown against narcotics, police raided the men's hostel at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, seizing two kilograms of ganja and arresting three students on Thursday night.

The raid has ignited political tensions, with accusations flying between student groups Kerala Students Union and Students' Federation of India over alleged links to the drug trade. The Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused SFI leaders of facilitating drug activities on campuses.

Police and political leaders assured the public of stringent action against those involved, with further investigations underway. The college has suspended the accused students and has initiated an internal inquiry.

