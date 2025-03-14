Kerala High Court Shields Teachers Amid Rising Student Misconduct
The Kerala High Court has mandated a preliminary enquiry before arresting teachers accused of criminal offenses in schools. This protects educators against unjust accusations, amid rising student misconduct involving weapons and drugs. The court emphasized creating safe environments for teachers without fearing criminal cases over minor disciplinary actions.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has ruled that teachers accused of committing criminal offenses within educational institutions should not face arrest until a preliminary enquiry is conducted. This decision aims to protect educators from unfounded allegations amid a concerning rise in student misconduct involving weapons, drugs, and alcohol.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan highlighted the increasing aggression among students who threaten teachers, sometimes even attacking them physically. He underscored the necessity of discouraging such behavior while emphasizing the importance of maintaining discipline within schools.
The court's ruling came while granting anticipatory bail to a teacher accused of caning a student. It noted that teachers should be allowed to maintain discipline without the fear of unwarranted criminal prosecution, strengthening the educational system and safeguarding both students' and teachers' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extends deadline for surrender of looted and illegal weapons till March 6.
Punjab's Renewed War on Drugs: A Three-Month Countdown
Punjab's Pledge: The Battle Against Drugs
Manipur's Crackdown: Illegal Weapons Surrendered Amid Arrests and Seizures
Punjab Launches 'War on Drugs' – Aiming for a Drug-Free Future