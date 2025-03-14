Kerala High Court Shields Teachers Amid Rising Student Misconduct

The Kerala High Court has ruled that teachers accused of committing criminal offenses within educational institutions should not face arrest until a preliminary enquiry is conducted. This decision aims to protect educators from unfounded allegations amid a concerning rise in student misconduct involving weapons, drugs, and alcohol.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan highlighted the increasing aggression among students who threaten teachers, sometimes even attacking them physically. He underscored the necessity of discouraging such behavior while emphasizing the importance of maintaining discipline within schools.

The court's ruling came while granting anticipatory bail to a teacher accused of caning a student. It noted that teachers should be allowed to maintain discipline without the fear of unwarranted criminal prosecution, strengthening the educational system and safeguarding both students' and teachers' interests.

