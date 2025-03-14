Huawei Lobbyists Barred: European Parliament's Bold Move

The European Parliament has taken a decisive step by banning lobbyists associated with Huawei from accessing its buildings amid an ongoing investigation into suspected bribery. This precautionary measure, confirmed by a parliament spokesperson, reflects heightened scrutiny over allegations involving the Chinese tech giant.

Belgian prosecutors have detained several individuals believed to have been involved in bribery activities within the European Parliament, purportedly for Huawei's advantage. The Chinese company stated it is taking these allegations seriously and intends to engage with authorities to gain a clear understanding of the situation.

Emphasizing its stance on integrity, Huawei reiterated its zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption and wrongdoing, assuring compliance with international laws and regulations.

