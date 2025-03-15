Left Menu

Federal Ruling on DEI Programs Temporarily Paused

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily paused a ruling that blocked the Trump administration from banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at federal agencies and businesses with government contracts. This decision follows a previous ruling by a Maryland judge that opposed Trump's orders targeting DEI initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 04:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily paused a previous decision blocking the Trump administration's attempt to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at federal agencies and contractors.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia, found the directives from former President Donald Trump potentially constitutional, opposing a Maryland federal judge's earlier ruling.

The decision is pending the outcome of an appeal, with significant implications for DEI initiatives in both government and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

