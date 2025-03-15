Left Menu

Court Lifts Block on Trump's Anti-DEI Orders

An appeals court recently reversed a block on executive orders aimed at discontinuing government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, marking a victory for the Trump administration. The move overturns a previous nationwide injunction and allows the orders to be enforced as legal challenges continue.

Updated: 15-03-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 06:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An appeals court on Friday lifted a block on executive orders that sought to end government backing for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, delivering a win for the Trump administration after several legal challenges.

The decision by a three-judge panel permits the enforcement of these orders while a lawsuit against them continues. This move overturns a nationwide injunction placed by US District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore.

While two judges from the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged potential First Amendment concerns regarding the anti-DEI orders, they emphasized that the judge's broad injunction was unwarranted. Judge Abelson had previously determined the orders infringed on free-speech rights and lacked clear definitions of DEI, making them unconstitutionally vague.

(With inputs from agencies.)

