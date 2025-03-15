Court Lifts Block on Trump's Anti-DEI Orders
An appeals court recently reversed a block on executive orders aimed at discontinuing government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, marking a victory for the Trump administration. The move overturns a previous nationwide injunction and allows the orders to be enforced as legal challenges continue.
- Country:
- United States
An appeals court on Friday lifted a block on executive orders that sought to end government backing for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, delivering a win for the Trump administration after several legal challenges.
The decision by a three-judge panel permits the enforcement of these orders while a lawsuit against them continues. This move overturns a nationwide injunction placed by US District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore.
While two judges from the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged potential First Amendment concerns regarding the anti-DEI orders, they emphasized that the judge's broad injunction was unwarranted. Judge Abelson had previously determined the orders infringed on free-speech rights and lacked clear definitions of DEI, making them unconstitutionally vague.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- DEI
- executive orders
- appeals court
- injunction
- First Amendment
- diversity
- equity
- inclusion
- legal
ALSO READ
Spain's Economic Renaissance: The Power of Diversity in the Workforce
Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding
Rome's Global Plan: $200 Billion Annually to Reverse Biodiversity Loss
Global Leaders Secure $200 Billion Yearly to Halt Biodiversity Crisis
Unity in Diversity: Modi Praises Sufi Tradition at Jahan-e-Khusrau