Court Lifts Block on Trump's Anti-DEI Orders

An appeals court on Friday lifted a block on executive orders that sought to end government backing for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, delivering a win for the Trump administration after several legal challenges.

The decision by a three-judge panel permits the enforcement of these orders while a lawsuit against them continues. This move overturns a nationwide injunction placed by US District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore.

While two judges from the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged potential First Amendment concerns regarding the anti-DEI orders, they emphasized that the judge's broad injunction was unwarranted. Judge Abelson had previously determined the orders infringed on free-speech rights and lacked clear definitions of DEI, making them unconstitutionally vague.

(With inputs from agencies.)