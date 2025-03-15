Tragic Clash: Liquor Bottle Turns Deadly Weapon in Delhi

In a shocking road rage incident in east Delhi, authorities revealed that a man allegedly attacked another with a liquor bottle after their motorcycles collided, resulting in a fatal outcome.

According to officials, the altercation occurred when the victim, Ashish, was returning from Holi celebrations. The collision near NH-24 in Kalyan Puri led to a heated exchange, during which one of the assailants allegedly struck Ashish on the head with the bottle, subsequently using its sharp fragments to fatally wound him.

Police apprehended the suspects, Pankaj Kumar Sinha and Jeetu, through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage and call records. Both have past criminal records. The investigation is ongoing as authorities build their case against the accused.

