Forged Signatures Lead to Major Corporate Scam in Maharashtra
Three former directors of a steel company in Maharashtra face charges for allegedly forging documents to sign MoUs with other firms. The accused reportedly used the old company's letterhead fraudulently after their services were terminated. Police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a significant corporate fraud case, three dismissed directors of a steel company from Maharashtra's Jalna district have been accused of document forgery, police reported on Saturday.
The case details reveal that the directors, whose services were terminated post the company's relaunch in March 2021, allegedly continued operations using the previous firm's insignia.
They are charged with using forged company resolutions to deceitfully sign deals and assigning trademarks while misrepresenting themselves as legitimate directors. Legal action has been initiated under several relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to Police Inspector Samrat Singh Rajput.
