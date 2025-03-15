Tragedy in Bihar: ASI's Fatal Encounter Highlights Safety Concerns
An assistant sub-inspector, Santosh Kumar Singh, died after being assaulted during an investigation in Bihar's Munger district. The incident led to the arrest of six individuals. Recent attacks on police personnel have raised concerns, prompting directives for enhanced safety measures during investigations.
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub-inspector has tragically died after being attacked in Bihar's Munger district, authorities confirmed on Saturday. Identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, the officer was affiliated with the emergency response number '112' and was investigating a scuffle in Nandlalpur village when the attack occurred.
During the incident on Friday evening, Singh, along with other officers, arrived to investigate a reported confrontation. It was there that he was struck with a sharp weapon by individuals inebriated during the investigation. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Patna, Singh succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday.
Following the attack, six people were detained, and police have launched a manhunt for additional suspects. Authorities have emphasized the need for increased caution during police operations. The recent fatalities in Munger and Araria have sparked broader discussions on police safety and operational protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety
Palghar Police Emerge as Best in Maharashtra for Governance Excellence
Swift Justice: Pune Police Nab Rape Accused with Community's Aid
Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror Assets to Dismantle Hizbul Mujahideen Funding
Referees Union Rallies for Safety After Accusations of Corruption