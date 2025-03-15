Tragedy in Bihar: ASI's Fatal Encounter Highlights Safety Concerns

An assistant sub-inspector has tragically died after being attacked in Bihar's Munger district, authorities confirmed on Saturday. Identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, the officer was affiliated with the emergency response number '112' and was investigating a scuffle in Nandlalpur village when the attack occurred.

During the incident on Friday evening, Singh, along with other officers, arrived to investigate a reported confrontation. It was there that he was struck with a sharp weapon by individuals inebriated during the investigation. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Patna, Singh succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Following the attack, six people were detained, and police have launched a manhunt for additional suspects. Authorities have emphasized the need for increased caution during police operations. The recent fatalities in Munger and Araria have sparked broader discussions on police safety and operational protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)