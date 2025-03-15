Left Menu

Mass Surrender: 64 Maoists Choose Peace in Telangana

In a significant development, 64 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered to the police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Influenced by welfare measures and disillusioned by outdated ideology, these individuals opted for a peaceful life, demonstrating a shift in trust among tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:41 IST
In a noteworthy event, the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana witnessed the surrender of 64 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Saturday. These individuals, from various cadres, including notable figures from Chhattisgarh and nearby villages, have decided to forgo insurgency in favor of a peaceful existence with their families.

The decision to surrender was influenced by the welfare initiatives under the Operation Cheyutha programme, led by local authorities and the CRPF. The Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police, B Rohith Raju, highlighted that a total of 122 Maoists, including these recent surrenders, have chosen this path over the past two and a half months.

According to police, the decision reflects a growing disenchantment with the Maoist ideology and its negative impact on development and tribal welfare. The surrendering members expressed a desire to reintegrate into society, encouraged further by the police's open invitation to other Maoists seeking a new beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

