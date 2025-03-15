Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Journalists Among Casualties in Gaza Airstrike

At least nine Palestinians, including three local journalists, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahiya, a town in northern Gaza, as reported by Gaza's health ministry on Saturday. The incident comes amidst ongoing ceasefire discussions held by Hamas leaders in Cairo.

The airstrike struck a vehicle associated with the Al-Khair Foundation, claiming lives inside and outside the vehicle, according to Palestinian media sources. Witnesses mention that the victims included journalists accompanying the charity mission.

This event underscores the fragility of the ceasefire agreement reached on January 19, with ongoing violence continuing to claim lives despite the truce, illustrating the pervasive volatility in Gaza as discussions for a permanent resolution are ongoing.

