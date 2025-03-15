Left Menu

Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Journalists Among Casualties in Gaza Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, Gaza, resulted in at least nine Palestinian deaths, including local journalists. Despite a ceasefire, violence persists, highlighting ongoing tensions as ceasefire discussions continue in Cairo. The ceasefire's fragile state fuels further debates between Hamas and Israeli authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:22 IST
Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Journalists Among Casualties in Gaza Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least nine Palestinians, including three local journalists, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahiya, a town in northern Gaza, as reported by Gaza's health ministry on Saturday. The incident comes amidst ongoing ceasefire discussions held by Hamas leaders in Cairo.

The airstrike struck a vehicle associated with the Al-Khair Foundation, claiming lives inside and outside the vehicle, according to Palestinian media sources. Witnesses mention that the victims included journalists accompanying the charity mission.

This event underscores the fragility of the ceasefire agreement reached on January 19, with ongoing violence continuing to claim lives despite the truce, illustrating the pervasive volatility in Gaza as discussions for a permanent resolution are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

