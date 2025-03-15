Left Menu

Tragedy in Kushinagar: Youth Arrested in Horrific Crime

A young man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Kushinagar. The incident occurred when the victim was lured with sweets and taken to a secluded area. The youth has been charged under relevant laws, including the POSCO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:28 IST
Tragedy in Kushinagar: Youth Arrested in Horrific Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man in Kushinagar has been arrested on charges of raping a five-year-old girl, police reported on Saturday.

According to Sadar Kushinagar Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Singh, the girl was on her way to a local shop around 6:30 pm on Friday, when Vinay Chaurasiya allegedly enticed her with sweets.

Subsequently, he reportedly took her to a secluded area and committed the crime. Upon discovering the incident, the victim's family immediately contacted the police, who registered an FIR at Kubersthan police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POSCO Act. The accused has since been apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025