Tragedy in Kushinagar: Youth Arrested in Horrific Crime

A young man in Kushinagar has been arrested on charges of raping a five-year-old girl, police reported on Saturday.

According to Sadar Kushinagar Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Singh, the girl was on her way to a local shop around 6:30 pm on Friday, when Vinay Chaurasiya allegedly enticed her with sweets.

Subsequently, he reportedly took her to a secluded area and committed the crime. Upon discovering the incident, the victim's family immediately contacted the police, who registered an FIR at Kubersthan police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POSCO Act. The accused has since been apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)