Tragedy Strikes Khargone Hospital: Newborn's Body Found Amidst Canine Menace

A newborn's severed body was found near Khargone District Hospital, Madhya Pradesh, amid worries of stray dog incidents, sparking police investigations. This aligns with recent discoveries of deceased newborns carried by stray dogs in Rewa city, prompting calls for a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severed newborn's body was discovered near Khargone District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, with stray dogs reportedly involved in the tragic incident, police confirmed.

This discovery comes on the heels of disturbing viral footage of a stray dog in Rewa city, filmed carrying a deceased newborn through the city's alleys. Such unsettling events have occurred three times in Rewa over the past six weeks.

Authorities are actively questioning hospital staff, and a detailed investigation is pledged by Dr. DS Chauhan, the in-charge civil surgeon. Efforts to control the stray dog problem are also underway, as municipal authorities are being engaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

