Social Media Deception Leads to Teen's Kidnapping in Delhi

In Mehrauli, South Delhi, three people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teenager using a fake social media profile. The victim was rescued unharmed, and police recovered a scooter and phone from the suspects. A ransom of Rs 50,000 was demanded by the kidnappers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy. The suspects allegedly lured the victim via a fraudulent social media profile posing as a girl, authorities disclosed.

The police revealed that the teenager was safely rescued on Thursday. Law enforcement officials succeeded in retrieving a scooter used in the crime and a mobile phone from the alleged abductors. The incident came to light early Wednesday morning following a distress call reporting a kidnapping near the Saket Metro Station.

Intensified investigative efforts led to a breakthrough when police tracked the suspects to a thicket near the Karni Singh Shooting Range. Following a high-speed pursuit, officers managed to corner and detain the accused. Interrogations unveiled a plot involving fake online personas to trap victims for monetary gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

