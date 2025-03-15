Social Media Deception Leads to Teen's Kidnapping in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy. The suspects allegedly lured the victim via a fraudulent social media profile posing as a girl, authorities disclosed.

The police revealed that the teenager was safely rescued on Thursday. Law enforcement officials succeeded in retrieving a scooter used in the crime and a mobile phone from the alleged abductors. The incident came to light early Wednesday morning following a distress call reporting a kidnapping near the Saket Metro Station.

Intensified investigative efforts led to a breakthrough when police tracked the suspects to a thicket near the Karni Singh Shooting Range. Following a high-speed pursuit, officers managed to corner and detain the accused. Interrogations unveiled a plot involving fake online personas to trap victims for monetary gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)