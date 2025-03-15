Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Cleric Killed in Pakistan Mosque Blast

A senior cleric, Mufti Munir Shakir, was killed and three others injured in a blast at a mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack follows a previous bomb explosion at another mosque in the province. Security forces are investigating the incident, expressing concern over rising mosque attacks.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, a senior cleric was killed and three others were injured in a blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Saturday. This comes within 24 hours after another bombing at a mosque during Friday prayers in the same province.

The deceased cleric, Mufti Munir Shakir, was the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-i-Islam. Despite being brought to Lady Reading Hospital in a critical state, he succumbed to his injuries, confirmed hospital authorities. The blast occurred at a seminary in Urmur Bala village, Peshawar, where police and bomb disposal units are currently investigating.

The attack has reignited concerns over the increasing targeting of mosques, especially during Friday prayers, in the province. Recent attacks have led security forces to intensify counter-terrorism efforts to address this growing threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

