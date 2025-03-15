Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Linguistic Freedom Within India's Education Policy

In a recent statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the delicate issue of language imposition in India. Speaking on Saturday, the actor-politician clarified his stance on Hindi, asserting he has never opposed it as a language, but rather its compulsory enforcement.

Kalyan emphasized that the path to national and cultural integration does not lie in either forcibly imposing a language or opposing it outright. He highlighted the National Education Policy 2020, which does not mandate Hindi, and criticized attempts to spread false narratives about its imposition.

He advocated for a multilingual approach, allowing students to study any preferred Indian language along with a foreign one. Kalyan asserted this policy empowers students, fosters national unity, and preserves India's linguistic diversity, rebuking claims of political maneuvering over language policies.

