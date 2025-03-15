Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Linguistic Freedom Within India's Education Policy
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized linguistic freedom and choice within India's education system. He criticized both the forcible imposition and blind opposition of language, highlighting the National Education Policy 2020's encouragement of linguistic diversity, which preserves India's cultural integrity.
In a recent statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the delicate issue of language imposition in India. Speaking on Saturday, the actor-politician clarified his stance on Hindi, asserting he has never opposed it as a language, but rather its compulsory enforcement.
Kalyan emphasized that the path to national and cultural integration does not lie in either forcibly imposing a language or opposing it outright. He highlighted the National Education Policy 2020, which does not mandate Hindi, and criticized attempts to spread false narratives about its imposition.
He advocated for a multilingual approach, allowing students to study any preferred Indian language along with a foreign one. Kalyan asserted this policy empowers students, fosters national unity, and preserves India's linguistic diversity, rebuking claims of political maneuvering over language policies.
