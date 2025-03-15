Tensions are on the rise as Ukrainian troops confront Russian and North Korean forces in Russia's Kursk region, bracing for a possible new assault in Ukraine's northeast Sumy region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Military analysts report Russia nearing the removal of Ukrainian positions established last August during a significant cross-border maneuver.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the retaking of additional villages near Sudzha, a town recently recaptured. Evacuations are underway for more than 300 residents, according to Russian authorities. Officials, including the region's acting governor Alexander Khinshtein, are discussing the reconstruction of these areas.

Despite Russia's military advances, Zelenskiy reports that Ukrainian forces are not surrounded and expresses concern over Moscow's ongoing troop buildup. While President Putin conditionally supports a ceasefire proposal, hostilities continue as European leaders prepare robust plans to support Ukraine if peace negotiations prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)