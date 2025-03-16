Tragic Discovery in Bhankrota: Unidentified Body Found Hanging

A somber scene unfolded in the Bhankrota area on Sunday morning when residents discovered a man's body hanging from a tree in Lalyaka Bas village, officials reported.

Local authorities were promptly notified by concerned villagers who encountered the grim sight. Police have since transferred the deceased to a nearby mortuary.

Efforts are underway by law enforcement to ascertain the identity of the man, as they gather more information on the incident.

