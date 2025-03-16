Tragic Discovery in Bhankrota: Unidentified Body Found Hanging
In Lalyaka Bas village, Bhankrota, a man's body was found hanging from a tree. Local residents alerted the authorities. The body has been taken to a mortuary as police pursue identification efforts.
A somber scene unfolded in the Bhankrota area on Sunday morning when residents discovered a man's body hanging from a tree in Lalyaka Bas village, officials reported.
Local authorities were promptly notified by concerned villagers who encountered the grim sight. Police have since transferred the deceased to a nearby mortuary.
Efforts are underway by law enforcement to ascertain the identity of the man, as they gather more information on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
