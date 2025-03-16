Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Jharkhand Home

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Giridih district when the bodies of a 36-year-old man and his three children were discovered at their residence on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar indicated that initial findings suggest the man strangled his children before committing suicide. "The incident occurred in the Khukhra police station area, and a forensic team is being dispatched for further investigation," he noted.

The deceased was employed as a mason, according to local villagers, and his wife was said to be at her parents' house when the tragedy struck.

(With inputs from agencies.)