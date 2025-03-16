Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Jharkhand Home

The bodies of a 36-year-old man and his three children were discovered in their home in Jharkhand's Giridih district. Authorities suspect the man strangled his children before taking his own life. A forensic team has been deployed for further investigation. The man's wife was away at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:57 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Giridih district when the bodies of a 36-year-old man and his three children were discovered at their residence on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar indicated that initial findings suggest the man strangled his children before committing suicide. "The incident occurred in the Khukhra police station area, and a forensic team is being dispatched for further investigation," he noted.

The deceased was employed as a mason, according to local villagers, and his wife was said to be at her parents' house when the tragedy struck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

