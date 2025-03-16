Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement Breakthrough Amid Tensions

Tensions flared as Armenia's armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijani positions, the Azerbaijani defense ministry reported. This incident occurred amidst efforts to usher in peace.

Despite the hostilities, both Baku and Yerevan announced that they had agreed on the text of a peace agreement. This marks a significant breakthrough in their tumultuous history.

The proposed agreement aims to put an end to almost forty years of conflict between the South Caucasus countries, offering a glimmer of hope after years of stalled peace processes.

