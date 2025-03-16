Left Menu

Temple Intrigue: Priests Arrested for Chemical Attack on Accountant

Two priests were arrested after orchestrating a chemical attack on a temple accountant at Shri Bhulakshmi Maata temple in Saidabad. The victim suffered burns on his scalp and face. The attack was allegedly motivated by grudges the second priest held against the accountant for financial discrepancies and personal disputes.

In a shocking incident, two priests have been taken into custody in connection with a chemical attack on a temple accountant in Saidabad. The accountant suffered injuries to his scalp and face after an unknown liquid was thrown on him by an assailant at Shri Bhulakshmi Maata temple.

The troubling incident unfolded on March 14 when a masked individual, under the guise of inquiring about the temple's annadanam program, attacked the unsuspecting accountant, later fleeing the scene with a chilling 'Happy Holi'. Authorities have since registered an attempt to murder case.

Police investigations revealed that the temple's second priest orchestrated the attack, suspecting the accountant of misappropriating funds and holding personal grudges. This act was executed with the help of the first priest, resulting in their arrest, as detailed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Patil Kantilal Subhash.

