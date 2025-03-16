Left Menu

Campus Namaz Sparks Arrest And Protests In Meerut

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, police detained a student after a video circulated, showing a group offering namaz at IIMT University during Holi. The incident led to the suspension of the student and security personnel. Local Hindu groups protested, resulting in legal action under religious and IT laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:53 IST
Campus Namaz Sparks Arrest And Protests In Meerut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, law enforcement detained a student identified as Khalid Pradhan following an incident where a video surfaced showing students offering namaz at IIMT University. The video was released during Holi celebrations, sparking protests from local Hindu groups.

The University administration has since suspended Pradhan along with three security personnel. The protests were fueled by claims that the video aimed to disrupt communal harmony, prompting demands for legal repercussions. Formal charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 299 and relevant IT Act provisions.

The timing of the event, coinciding with Holi and Ramzan, heightened tensions, although authorities reported no untoward incidents. The state administration had previously enhanced security in response to controversial remarks by leaders, aiming to maintain peace during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025