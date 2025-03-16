Campus Namaz Sparks Arrest And Protests In Meerut

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, law enforcement detained a student identified as Khalid Pradhan following an incident where a video surfaced showing students offering namaz at IIMT University. The video was released during Holi celebrations, sparking protests from local Hindu groups.

The University administration has since suspended Pradhan along with three security personnel. The protests were fueled by claims that the video aimed to disrupt communal harmony, prompting demands for legal repercussions. Formal charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 299 and relevant IT Act provisions.

The timing of the event, coinciding with Holi and Ramzan, heightened tensions, although authorities reported no untoward incidents. The state administration had previously enhanced security in response to controversial remarks by leaders, aiming to maintain peace during the festivities.

