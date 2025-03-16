Tragic Attack in Balochistan: Security Under Siege
A devastating suicide attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province resulted in the deaths of at least five security personnel, injuring over a dozen. The attack targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corp. While no group has claimed responsibility, authorities are investigating. The Balochistan Chief Minister condemned the attack.
In a harrowing incident on Sunday, at least five security personnel lost their lives while over a dozen were injured in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's unstable Balochistan province.
According to initial investigations, a suicide attacker slammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corp along the national highway in Noshki. The menacing attack has prompted an ongoing probe to determine responsibility, although no group has yet stepped forward to claim it.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti lamented the tragedy, condemning the attackers. "Peace disruptors will meet a tragic end," Bugti asserted, reaffirming efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.
