Osmania University Prohibits Protests in Academic Areas

Osmania University, located in Hyderabad, has barred students from holding protests, dharnas, and raising slogans in academic and administrative spaces. This move, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted university operations, comes after a series of disruptive incidents, including the recent unauthorized occupation of administrative offices.

The decision drew criticism from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, who condemned the ruling as a suppression of democratic rights. Reddy argued it mirrors oppressive measures from previous governments, while Rao accused the Congress government in Telangana of stifling student voices at an institution pivotal to the Telangana movement.

Despite backlash, the university clarified that protests are permitted in designated open spaces, emphasizing the circular seeks to protect only academic and administrative areas from disruption. This directive aims to preserve a conducive environment for learning and institutional progress, administrators stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)