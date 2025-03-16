Left Menu

Osmania University Prohibits Protests in Academic Areas

Osmania University has banned protests, dharnas, and slogan-raising within its academic and administrative spaces to prevent disruptions. This decision faced criticism from political leaders who argue it silences students and undermines democratic rights. The university clarified protests can still occur in designated open spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:32 IST
Osmania University Prohibits Protests in Academic Areas
  • Country:
  • India

Osmania University, located in Hyderabad, has barred students from holding protests, dharnas, and raising slogans in academic and administrative spaces. This move, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted university operations, comes after a series of disruptive incidents, including the recent unauthorized occupation of administrative offices.

The decision drew criticism from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, who condemned the ruling as a suppression of democratic rights. Reddy argued it mirrors oppressive measures from previous governments, while Rao accused the Congress government in Telangana of stifling student voices at an institution pivotal to the Telangana movement.

Despite backlash, the university clarified that protests are permitted in designated open spaces, emphasizing the circular seeks to protect only academic and administrative areas from disruption. This directive aims to preserve a conducive environment for learning and institutional progress, administrators stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025