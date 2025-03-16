Yogi Adityanath: Transforming Uttar Pradesh into a Secure State

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable transformation in terms of law enforcement and governance. The state, once notorious for crime, now stands as a beacon of security credited mainly to Adityanath's unwavering resolve and zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Since assuming office in 2017, Adityanath's administration launched an aggressive crackdown on criminals and the mafia, resulting in significant criminal casualties and legal actions against offenders. These measures include the notable killing of 222 criminals in encounters, while over 8,000 were injured during operations. Illegal assets worth Rs 14,200 crore have been confiscated or demolished, further reinforcing lawfulness in the region.

Significant strides have also been made in crimes against women and minors, with numerous culprits receiving harsh penalties. In addition, dedicated task forces have reclaimed vast stretches of land from illegal occupation, thus bolstering the safety and security of life in Uttar Pradesh. With such historic reforms, the state is touted as a national exemplar in law and order.

