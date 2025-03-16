Left Menu

China Boosts Pakistan Navy with Cutting-Edge Submarine

China has delivered a second modern submarine to Pakistan, enhancing its naval capabilities in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. This is part of a broader military collaboration, including eight submarines and advanced military systems, as Pakistan becomes a major importer of Chinese arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China has bolstered Pakistan's naval strength by delivering a second state-of-the-art submarine, as part of an ambitious military deal aimed at enhancing Pakistan's naval presence in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. The delivery underscores the deepening military ties between the two nations.

The submarine, launched in Wuhan, is part of an extensive USD five billion deal for eight submarines. While four will be built in China, the remaining will be constructed in Karachi. This collaboration is a testament to the strategic alliance between these countries, with China supplying 81% of Pakistan's advanced military systems over the past five years, according to SIPRI.

The Hangor-class submarine, equipped with an air-independent propulsion system, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced detection systems, represents a significant leap in Pakistan's naval warfare capabilities. Experts highlight its comprehensive combat power, presenting it as a potential pillar of the Pakistan Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

