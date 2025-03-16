China Boosts Pakistan Navy with Cutting-Edge Submarine

China has bolstered Pakistan's naval strength by delivering a second state-of-the-art submarine, as part of an ambitious military deal aimed at enhancing Pakistan's naval presence in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. The delivery underscores the deepening military ties between the two nations.

The submarine, launched in Wuhan, is part of an extensive USD five billion deal for eight submarines. While four will be built in China, the remaining will be constructed in Karachi. This collaboration is a testament to the strategic alliance between these countries, with China supplying 81% of Pakistan's advanced military systems over the past five years, according to SIPRI.

The Hangor-class submarine, equipped with an air-independent propulsion system, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced detection systems, represents a significant leap in Pakistan's naval warfare capabilities. Experts highlight its comprehensive combat power, presenting it as a potential pillar of the Pakistan Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)