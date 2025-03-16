Left Menu

Delhi's New Regime Tackles Drainage Woes Ahead of Monsoon

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, inspects major Delhi drains, ensuring desilting before monsoon. Gupta criticizes past government's neglect causing waterlogging. Responsibility given to Flood and Irrigation Department. BJP won elections highlighting drainage issues. Gupta ensures collaborative approach to prevent future flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:23 IST
Delhi's New Regime Tackles Drainage Woes Ahead of Monsoon
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heightened concerns over waterlogging, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an inspection tour of the city's major drainage systems alongside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and other officials.

The delegation, which included the Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, pinpointed the urgent need for desilting ahead of the monsoon. Gupta was critical of prior administrations for their neglect, which she blamed for recurring waterlogging and sewage overflow.

Spearheading a new approach, Gupta assigned responsibility for drain maintenance to the Flood and Irrigation Department, outlining plans for coordinated efforts. The BJP, having recently claimed victory over the AAP by securing 48 of 70 seats in the assembly, emphasized their commitment to effective governance and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

