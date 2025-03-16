Tragic Mystery: The Burnt Fate of Mandeep Khatri

A 25-year-old man, Mandeep Khatri, was tragically found deceased in his home under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Ratan Vihar. Authorities revealed that the incident, reported on Sunday, took place on the festival of Holi.

Mandeep, who resided with his family, was discovered fully charred, sitting on his bed. Neighbors raised an alarm after seeing smoke billowing from his first-floor room on March 14 at approximately 5:33 a.m. The door was locked from the inside, necessitating emergency responses from police and fire services.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, yet Mandeep was declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Due to the incident's mysterious nature, forensic teams have collected evidence, and investigations are ongoing into both possible suicide and accidental causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)