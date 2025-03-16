Left Menu

Congo and Angola Join Forces: Paving Path to Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to send a delegation to Angola for peace talks with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. This initiative follows Angola's invitation for dialogue aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts in eastern Congo. The talks could mark a significant shift in regional diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is scheduled to dispatch a delegation to Angola this Tuesday to engage in peace talks with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, the presidency confirmed on Sunday. This move follows Angola's call for direct negotiations, reflecting a potential change in Congo's stance amidst growing regional unrest.

Direct dialogue between Congo and the M23 rebels is set to commence in Luanda on March 18. President Felix Tshisekedi, historically against discussions with the rebel group, may reconsider his stance after a series of military setbacks and diminishing regional support. Details about the composition of the delegation remain undisclosed, stated Tina Salama, the presidency's spokesperson.

The M23 rebel group, linked to Rwanda, has set conditions for the negotiations, including public affirmation from President Tshisekedi on his willingness to engage in direct talks. Angola is striving to mediate a sustainable ceasefire amidst longstanding tensions in eastern Congo, fueled by historical conflicts and competition over mineral wealth. The UN reports an escalating humanitarian crisis due to this conflict, with thousands of deaths and significant displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

