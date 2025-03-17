Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Fire Claims Lives in North Macedonia

A devastating fire at an unlicensed nightclub in the North Macedonian town of Kocani claimed 59 lives and injured over 150 people. The incident occurred early Sunday after flares sparked a blaze during a band performance, leading to chaos and tragedy as hundreds scrambled to escape the inferno.

The "Pulse" nightclub, operating without a valid license, became the scene of the country's deadliest incident in years. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed the arrest of about 20 individuals, including government officials and the club's manager. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski vowed accountability and declared a national mourning period.

Health Minister Arben Taravari reported more than 150 hospitalizations, with some victims transferred to neighboring countries for treatment. As investigations continue, global leaders expressed their condolences, with an official inquiry set to determine the breach of safety protocols that led to the tragedy.

