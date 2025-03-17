Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Fire Claims Lives in North Macedonia

An unlicensed nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, has resulted in 59 deaths and over 150 injuries. The fire began when flares ignited the ceiling. Authorities have arrested around 20 people, including officials and the club manager. Prime Minister Mickoski promises justice as the nation mourns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Fire Claims Lives in North Macedonia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire at an unlicensed nightclub in the North Macedonian town of Kocani claimed 59 lives and injured over 150 people. The incident occurred early Sunday after flares sparked a blaze during a band performance, leading to chaos and tragedy as hundreds scrambled to escape the inferno.

The "Pulse" nightclub, operating without a valid license, became the scene of the country's deadliest incident in years. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed the arrest of about 20 individuals, including government officials and the club's manager. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski vowed accountability and declared a national mourning period.

Health Minister Arben Taravari reported more than 150 hospitalizations, with some victims transferred to neighboring countries for treatment. As investigations continue, global leaders expressed their condolences, with an official inquiry set to determine the breach of safety protocols that led to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025