Pope Francis Hospitalized, FDA Lawyer Resigns, GOP Debates Tax Cuts

Pope Francis is stable after hospitalization for pneumonia. FDA's Hilary Perkins resigned two days into her new role. Congressional Republicans debate Medicaid spending amid Trump tax cuts, as drugmakers prepare for price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. Iraq seizes over a tonne of captagon pills from Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 02:30 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis continues to receive treatment in Rome's Gemelli hospital for severe pneumonia. The Vatican released a photo showing the pontiff without a ventilator, indicating his condition is improving. The Pope, aged 88, remains under close medical supervision following his February 14 admission.

In Washington, Hilary Perkins stepped down from her post as the U.S. FDA's chief counsel within just two days of her appointment. Perkins noted that her past work with the Justice Department began interfering with the agency's current objectives, prompting her swift exit.

Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans are mulling over strategies to advance President Trump's tax initiatives amidst internal disputes over budget cuts. Discussions revolve around potential reductions in Medicaid spending vis-a-vis funding tax breaks and other Trump proposals. Additionally, drug companies, including Novo Nordisk, gear up for a second round of price negotiations initiated under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

