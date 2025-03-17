Pope Francis Hospitalized, FDA Lawyer Resigns, GOP Debates Tax Cuts

Pope Francis continues to receive treatment in Rome's Gemelli hospital for severe pneumonia. The Vatican released a photo showing the pontiff without a ventilator, indicating his condition is improving. The Pope, aged 88, remains under close medical supervision following his February 14 admission.

In Washington, Hilary Perkins stepped down from her post as the U.S. FDA's chief counsel within just two days of her appointment. Perkins noted that her past work with the Justice Department began interfering with the agency's current objectives, prompting her swift exit.

Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans are mulling over strategies to advance President Trump's tax initiatives amidst internal disputes over budget cuts. Discussions revolve around potential reductions in Medicaid spending vis-a-vis funding tax breaks and other Trump proposals. Additionally, drug companies, including Novo Nordisk, gear up for a second round of price negotiations initiated under the Inflation Reduction Act.

