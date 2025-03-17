Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade
The Serbian government denies using a military-grade sonic weapon against protestors during a major anti-government rally in Belgrade. Opposition and rights groups plan to file charges, alleging the weapon caused panic and injury. Protests stem from outrage over a fatal infrastructure collapse linked to corruption.
In a dramatic turn of events, Serbian officials have refuted allegations that military-grade sonic weaponry was deployed against demonstrators in Belgrade. The accusations arose following a massive rally against the government, sparking both domestic and international concern over the alleged use of banned devices.
Human rights groups and opposition leaders assert the sonic weapon, capable of causing intense discomfort and disorientation, was employed to disrupt the protest. Calls for legal action have been directed at both the European Court of Human Rights and local courts to investigate the claims and hold responsible parties accountable.
The protest, attended by over 100,000 people, was part of a nationwide anti-corruption movement ignited by a deadly infrastructure failure. President Aleksandar Vucic has challenged accusations, advocating for legal proceedings to verify, or dismiss, the contested weapon usage.
