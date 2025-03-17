Strategic Strike: Arms Seizure at Sealdah Station
The Kolkata Police Special Task Force nabbed a man at Sealdah railway station after seizing firearms from him. Acting on a tip, the team arrested the Malda district resident under the Arms Act, recovering six guns and ammunition. Preliminary inquiry links the weapons to Bihar.
The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police made a significant arrest at Sealdah railway station early Monday, apprehending a man in possession of illegal firearms.
The arrest occurred after STF personnel, acting on a tip-off, detained the man under the Arms Act. The suspect, hailing from Kaliachak in the Malda district, was found carrying six improvised guns, including two single-shot and four 7mm semi-automatic pistols, along with eight cartridges.
According to a police officer, preliminary interrogation suggests the weapons and ammunition were sourced from Kagharia, Bihar. An investigation continues as the officers pursue leads on potential arms trafficking through the Sealdah route.
