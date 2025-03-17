Calls for Justice: Unraveling the Mystery of Missing Brothers in Jammu and Kashmir
In Jammu and Kashmir's assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference demand a high-level probe into the deaths of two tribal brothers who vanished last month. Found dead, Showkat and Riyaz Ahmad's case has sparked fear, prompting calls for justice amid rising concerns over missing persons.
The demand for a high-level investigation into the deaths of two missing brothers dominated proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday. Members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) highlighted the issue, underscoring the need for a thorough probe to ensure justice.
Showkat Ahmad Bajad and Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, along with Mukhtar Ahmad, went missing en route to a family function on February 13. Their bodies were discovered in Kulgam district, with community unrest escalating amid suspicions and fears of targeted violence.
NC's Peerzada Feroze Ahmed emphasized the alarmingly rising instances of disappearances. The assembly's session saw a commotion, pressing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to promise action. Outside, PDP's Wahid Para called for impartial evaluations, stressing the urgency created by the community's growing anxiety.
