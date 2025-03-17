Disputed Image Rights: Woman Battles Government Over Unauthorized Photo Use

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the unauthorized usage and alleged commercial exploitation of a woman's photograph in government advertisements without her consent. The woman, Namrata Ankush Kawale, claims her photograph was uploaded to the site 'Shutterstock.com' without her awareness.

Her image has subsequently appeared in several state governments' advertisements, including those of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha, as well as by the Union Ministry of Rural Development. This unauthorized usage extends further to some private entities, igniting a significant legal battle.

A division bench has treated this issue with gravity given the implications in the digital era. Notices have been sent to Shutterstock and other involved parties. The case highlights the crucial concerns surrounding image rights and privacy in contemporary times, as parties prepare for a hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)