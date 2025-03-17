Left Menu

Disputed Image Rights: Woman Battles Government Over Unauthorized Photo Use

The Bombay High Court criticized the unauthorized use and commercial exploitation of Namrata Ankush Kawale's photograph in government ads without her consent. Her image, posted on Shutterstock by an acquaintance, was used by multiple state governments and entities. Legal proceedings are underway regarding this alleged breach of rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:21 IST
The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the unauthorized usage and alleged commercial exploitation of a woman's photograph in government advertisements without her consent. The woman, Namrata Ankush Kawale, claims her photograph was uploaded to the site 'Shutterstock.com' without her awareness.

Her image has subsequently appeared in several state governments' advertisements, including those of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha, as well as by the Union Ministry of Rural Development. This unauthorized usage extends further to some private entities, igniting a significant legal battle.

A division bench has treated this issue with gravity given the implications in the digital era. Notices have been sent to Shutterstock and other involved parties. The case highlights the crucial concerns surrounding image rights and privacy in contemporary times, as parties prepare for a hearing.

