South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defense Minister's Insurrection Trial Begins

Former South Korean defense minister Kim Yong-hyun has denied charges of insurrection related to an alleged plot to enforce martial law alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol. Prosecutors accuse them of trying to block parliamentary activities. Kim claims the actions were to address political and electoral integrity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:45 IST
A former South Korean defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, has begun his trial on charges of insurrection linked to an alleged scheme to impose martial law alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim defended his actions, arguing that martial law was a necessary response to what he described as "wicked behavior" by the opposition.

Indictments reveal prosecutors suspect Kim and President Yoon conspired to enact martial law to counter the opposition's control over parliament. Kim, who resigned and is now in detention, refuted these allegations, insisting that the martial law discussions were purposed to highlight election fraud concerns.

Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting frequent meetings between Kim and former army intelligence commander Noh Sang-won, arguing these discussions laid groundwork for military deployment. The court heard opening statements with prosecutors asserting the lack of justification for martial law in a non-emergency situation. Meanwhile, the defense highlighted the insufficiency of evidence to constitute a crime of insurrection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

