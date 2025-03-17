India and New Zealand Set Sights on Free Trade Agreement
India and New Zealand have initiated negotiations on a free trade agreement, with a target completion by end of 2025. Current trade figures show India's exports to New Zealand at $682 million, while New Zealand exported $369 million to India in 2023.
On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the commencement of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two nations. The goal of the discussions is to establish a mutually beneficial trade pact.
The Indian foreign ministry aims for an agreement by the end of 2025. Current trade data reveals India's exports to New Zealand reached $682 million, while New Zealand's exports to India were $369 million, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.
Jaideep Mazumdar, secretary east at the Indian foreign ministry, emphasized the timebound nature of the negotiations, expressing hope for a deal by the year's end. The conversion rate stands at $1 to 1.7295 New Zealand dollars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Backs Open Ocean Salmon Farming to Boost Exports and Jobs
China's Waning Appetite: The Decline of U.S. Farm Goods Exports
Argentina's Farm Exports Soar with Tax Relief
Industry should look for manufacturing innovative products using R&D which has demand overseas, this will push exports: PM Modi.
Post-Budget Webinar on Union Budget 2025-26: Breakout Session on Exports Outlines Strategic Roadmap for Enhancing India’s Global Trade Competitiveness