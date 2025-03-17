Left Menu

India and New Zealand Set Sights on Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand have initiated negotiations on a free trade agreement, with a target completion by end of 2025. Current trade figures show India's exports to New Zealand at $682 million, while New Zealand exported $369 million to India in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:10 IST
India and New Zealand Set Sights on Free Trade Agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the commencement of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two nations. The goal of the discussions is to establish a mutually beneficial trade pact.

The Indian foreign ministry aims for an agreement by the end of 2025. Current trade data reveals India's exports to New Zealand reached $682 million, while New Zealand's exports to India were $369 million, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Jaideep Mazumdar, secretary east at the Indian foreign ministry, emphasized the timebound nature of the negotiations, expressing hope for a deal by the year's end. The conversion rate stands at $1 to 1.7295 New Zealand dollars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025