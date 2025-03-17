Left Menu

EU Sanctions Stir Controversy in Congo Conflict

The European Union has imposed sanctions on nine individuals linked to violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those targeted include key military figures and political leaders, such as commanders from the Rwanda Defence Force, M23 rebel group leader Bertrand Bisimwa, and North Kivu's governor, intensifying regional tensions.

Updated: 17-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:00 IST
The European Union has taken a decisive stance by imposing sanctions on nine individuals linked to ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as documented in the official EU Journal.

The sanctions target high-profile figures such as commanders within the Rwanda Defence Force, raising diplomatic tensions in this already volatile region.

Notably, the list includes Bertrand Bisimwa, the leader of the M23 rebel group, and the governor of North Kivu, amongst others, highlighting the EU's firm response to the complex web of conflict in Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

