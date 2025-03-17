NIA Blocks Bail Plea of Influential Kashmir MP Rashid Amid Serious Charges

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Monday that the jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, cannot use his status to bypass the restrictions of imprisonment. This statement was made during a hearing at the Delhi High Court regarding Rashid's plea against a trial court decision barring him from custody parole or interim bail until April 4 to attend Lok Sabha proceedings.

The Baramulla MP is facing severe charges under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA argued that Rashid does not have an enforceable right to attend parliamentary sessions while under lawful custody. Accusing him of 'forum shopping' and legal process abuse, the agency claimed there were no valid grounds for granting relief based on his vague intentions to 'serve the constituency.'

Despite being a parliamentarian, Rashid does not have the statutory right to participate in parliamentary sessions while detained, the NIA stressed. Even after being elected as a Lok Sabha MP, Rashid was already charged under the UAPA, and his election does not alter the judicial procedures underway. The agency maintains that his status should not be exploited to seek interim bail. They also categorized him as highly influential, warning of potential witness tampering if released.

(With inputs from agencies.)