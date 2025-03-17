Arms Syndicate Busted: Arrests in Jharkhand Highlight Criminal Network

Authorities in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, have successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with a firearms operation, law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal confirmed the arrest of Bhanu Majhi, a known figure in criminal circles, who was allegedly preparing to commit a crime using weapons. His apprehension was made possible following a tip-off and a swift police operation.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Rakesh Kumar Mandal, alias Pakori, identified as Majhi's armaments supplier. Law enforcement seized a range of illicit weapons and ammunition from both suspects, shedding light on an underground arms trade network.

