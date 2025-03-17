Left Menu

Arms Syndicate Busted: Arrests in Jharkhand Highlight Criminal Network

Two individuals were arrested in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, for possession of firearms. Key criminal Bhanu Majhi was caught with weapons intended for an impending crime. His supplier, known as Rakesh Kumar Mandal alias Pakori, was also nabbed. Seized items included country-made firearms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, have successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with a firearms operation, law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal confirmed the arrest of Bhanu Majhi, a known figure in criminal circles, who was allegedly preparing to commit a crime using weapons. His apprehension was made possible following a tip-off and a swift police operation.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Rakesh Kumar Mandal, alias Pakori, identified as Majhi's armaments supplier. Law enforcement seized a range of illicit weapons and ammunition from both suspects, shedding light on an underground arms trade network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

