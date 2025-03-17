Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Humility in Judiciary After Misconduct Incidents

The Supreme Court emphasizes the need for judicial officers to adopt a humble and polite demeanor following documented instances of misconduct. The Punjab and Haryana High Court faced scrutiny for the dismissal of Nazmeen Singh, a judicial officer accused of misconduct, leading to her provisional reinstatement contingent on improved behavior.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:06 IST
The Supreme Court has underscored the significance of humility and politeness among judicial officers, following incidents of misconduct involving bar members and litigants.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the Punjab and Haryana High Court, mandating the provisional reinstatement of judicial officer Nazmeen Singh, who faced dismissal due to alleged misconduct.

The top court highlighted the need for sensitizing judicial officers, acknowledging the rigorous selection process and advocating for institutional support in nurturing these professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

