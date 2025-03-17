Supreme Court Advocates Humility in Judiciary After Misconduct Incidents

The Supreme Court has underscored the significance of humility and politeness among judicial officers, following incidents of misconduct involving bar members and litigants.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the Punjab and Haryana High Court, mandating the provisional reinstatement of judicial officer Nazmeen Singh, who faced dismissal due to alleged misconduct.

The top court highlighted the need for sensitizing judicial officers, acknowledging the rigorous selection process and advocating for institutional support in nurturing these professionals.

