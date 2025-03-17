Left Menu

Impact of U.S. Humanitarian Aid Cuts on Myanmar

The reduction of U.S. humanitarian aid is severely affecting Myanmar, potentially escalating violence, according to UN special rapporteur Thomas Andrews. Cuts to essential food and health programs exacerbate the dire situation as military junta airstrikes intensify.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:57 IST
U.S. cuts to humanitarian aid are significantly impacting Myanmar, potentially leading to increased violence, according to UN special rapporteur Thomas Andrews. He addressed the issue at a press briefing in Geneva on Monday.

The sudden reduction in food and health programs has worsened the already severe humanitarian crisis. The situation has been aggravated by ongoing airstrikes and violence perpetrated by the military junta, which took control in 2021, Andrews noted.

As the situation deteriorates, concerns about further escalation grow, with the cuts being a critical factor in the worsening conditions.

