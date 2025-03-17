Left Menu

Mumbai's Billionaires' Bling Betrayal: The Torres Jewellery Fraud Uncovered

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police has filed a massive 27,147-page chargesheet in the Torres jewellery fraud case, implicating eight individuals in defrauding over 14,000 investors of Rs 142 crore. The accused face charges under multiple acts related to financial fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:03 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police unveiled a substantial 27,147-page chargesheet on Monday, detailing the Torres jewellery fraud scandal.

Eight individuals, implicated in deceiving over 14,000 investors out of Rs 142 crore, were named in this document, which was submitted to a special MPID court.

The accused, behind M/s Platinum Hern Private Limited, allegedly promised high returns through the Torres brand. They face multiple charges under Indian financial fraud legislation.

