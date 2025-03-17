Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Security Surge at Aurangzeb's Tomb

In response to demands from right-wing groups for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, security has been tightened around the site in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led protests citing Aurangzeb's controversial history. While the government pledges protection, it opposes any glorification of Aurangzeb's legacy.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:04 IST
Security measures have been intensified around the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, following demands for its removal by right-wing groups. Amid rising tensions, police have mandated visitor registration, requiring tourists to provide identity documents.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, arguing for the grave's removal by citing Aurangzeb's contentious past, including his persecution of the Marathas. Protests have also occurred in Nagpur and Mumbai, further escalating the situation.

Despite the heightened security, the local tourism industry has felt an impact, with significantly reduced visitor numbers at the tomb. While the authorities commit to safeguarding the historical site, they firmly reject any glorification of Aurangzeb's legacy, emphasizing the importance of honoring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

