Telangana's Bold Move: Congress Elevates Backward Class Representation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a significant policy change, aiming to uplift the backward classes by increasing their reservations in education, employment, and political representation to 42%.

The move comes after a caste survey revealed that these groups constitute 56.36% of the state's population. This decision responds to a longstanding demand for their recognition and representation.

Reddy's announcement coincides with the introduction of two legislative bills by the Congress government, emphasizing their commitment to this cause by also promising new leadership roles in local bodies and reserved government contracts.

