Telangana's Bold Move: Congress Elevates Backward Class Representation
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an increase in reservations for backward classes to 42% in education, employment, and political representation. This move addresses the demand for recognition of backward classes, who account for 56.36% of the state's population, as confirmed by a caste survey.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a significant policy change, aiming to uplift the backward classes by increasing their reservations in education, employment, and political representation to 42%.
The move comes after a caste survey revealed that these groups constitute 56.36% of the state's population. This decision responds to a longstanding demand for their recognition and representation.
Reddy's announcement coincides with the introduction of two legislative bills by the Congress government, emphasizing their commitment to this cause by also promising new leadership roles in local bodies and reserved government contracts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity
Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase
Outcry for Justice in Congress Worker Murder Case
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal